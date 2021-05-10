Logo
BNY Mellon Markets Appoints Laide Majiyagbe Head of Financing and Liquidity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laide Majiyagbe has been appointed Head of Financing and Liquidity assuming oversight of BNY Mellon's Securities Finance, Liquidity Services and Collateral Segregation businesses.

Laide Majiyagbe, Head of Financing and Liquidity, BNY Mellon Markets

In this newly created position, Ms. Majiyagbe will oversee the strategic direction for BNY Mellon's financing, collateral and short-term liquidity offering and drive continued product integration between the businesses under her remit.

Ms. Majiyagbe joins BNY Mellon from Goldman Sachs, where she spent 14 years serving in a variety of positions, most recently as Global Head of Liquidity Projections in the firm's Corporate Treasury division. In this role, she was responsible for managing the quantum of the firm's global liquidity pool and informing its cash deployment and liability issuance.

During her tenure at the firm, she held a variety of positions within liquidity and collateral management, playing a pivotal role in the design of a number of its post-crisis collateral management and optimization tools that are used in managing firm and client collateral.

Ms. Majiyagbe also partnered extensively with the firm's prime brokerage business in collateral and liquidity management, affording her a deep understanding of securities financing from both broker-dealer and consumer perspectives.

This unique combination of professional experiences across disciplines and her proven leadership record makes Ms. Majiyagbe well-suited to build upon BNY Mellon's position as the world's largest agency securities finance program, one of the industry's largest short-term investment portals, and to grow our market-leading sponsored cleared repo and collateral segregation businesses.

"I am thrilled not only to be taking on this new role, but also to be joining BNY Mellon at such an exciting time. This business is undergoing a transformation in order to create an open architecture that efficiently and seamlessly connects clients with the products and services they need to navigate complex capital markets. I'm proud that my wide-ranging experience across liquidity management, securities finance and collateral management enables me to make my own contribution to this ambitious agenda," says Ms. Majiyagbe.

"Laide's career accomplishments speak for themselves," says Adam Vos, CEO of Markets and Execution Services. "We are intensely focused on connecting the dots for clients and nowhere more so than across securities finance, liquidity services and segregation. When you consider the multi-disciplinary nature of this role and the unique breadth of experiences it calls for, it's hard to imagine a better-suited person to take on this challenge than Laide."

Ms. Majiyagbe holds a first class degree (Hons) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Queen Mary University of London. She will be based in New York.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact: Nina Truman
[email protected]
+1 646 541 6713

BNY Mellon Logo. (PRNewsFoto/BNY Mellon) (PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-markets-appoints-laide-majiyagbe-head-of-financing-and-liquidity-301286860.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

