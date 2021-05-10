Logo
Verra Mobility Welcomes Leading Safety Groups' Release of Automated Enforcement Checklist

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MESA, Ariz., May 10, 2021

MESA, Ariz., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility, a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, applauds the release of a new checklist by AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Safety Council (NSC) that is meant to serve as a roadmap for communities that are establishing or expanding automated enforcement programs.

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility)

"As more and more communities across the country turn to automated enforcement to help reduce the number of traffic-related collisions, injuries and fatalities, this checklist serves as a helpful reminder of best practices from successful programs around the country," stated David Roberts, CEO of Verra Mobility.

According to the safety groups, speed and red-light camera programs augment traditional enforcement to improve traffic safety by deterring dangerous driving behaviors. Automated enforcement does not require traffic stops, and well-designed programs can improve safety for all road users in a neutral manner.

Checklist recommendations include: Ensuring that yellow light timing conforms to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and Institute of Transportation Engineers guidelines for red-light cameras, and that the speed limit is appropriate and accounts for all road users for automated speed enforcement programs. Additionally, the checklist recommends continuous program improvement utilizing new and updated guidance and best practices and continuing to look for opportunities to expand automated enforcement use. The complete checklist can be found here.

"As a leading provider of red-light, speed and school bus stop-arm camera programs throughout the country, we look forward to working with our current customers and those communities who are looking to add road safety cameras to their traffic enforcement strategy and build strong programs that help get us closer to our shared goal of zero fatalities," added David Roberts.

The release of this checklist follows a recent National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Report adding Speed Safety Cameras to the annual Wishlist of Most Wanted Transportation Safety Improvements. That report can be found here.

As of December 31, 2020, Verra Mobility had more than 5,800 road safety cameras operating in nearly 160 communities throughout the United States.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop-arm safety cameras. It also serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions through integration with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and connectivity with more than 450 issuing authorities. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Verra Mobility Contact: Shelby Larriva
[email protected]
Phone: (480) 443-7000

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verra-mobility-welcomes-leading-safety-groups-release-of-automated-enforcement-checklist-301287066.html

SOURCE Verra Mobility

