Bombardier Celebrates 15-year Anniversary of its Querétaro, Mexico, Site as Facility Delivers the 100th Global 7500 Aircraft Rear Fuselage

Anniversary marks Bombardiers long-term commitment and contribution to the development of a leading aerospace industry in Mexico

Completion of the 100th Global 7500 aircraft rear fuselage by Quertaros dedicated and skilled employees marks another significant milestone in the flagship programs learning curve acceleration

QUERTARO, Mexico, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce the 15-year anniversary of its world-class manufacturing operations in Quertaro, Mexico. The achievement is further highlighted by the sites recent completion of the 100th rear fuselage for the industry flagship Global 7500 business jet, underscoring the talent and skill of its dedicated employees.

Since establishing a manufacturing facility in Mexico in 2006, Bombardier has demonstrated its commitment to the country, helping develop and grow its aerospace industry. Today, Mexicos reputable aerospace cluster makes it an important player on an international scale. Bombardiers state-of-the-art facility in Quertaro employs highly skilled teams to manufacture key structural components for the companys leading business jets, including the rear fuselage for all Global aircraft. This important mandate is a source of great pride for the talented local workforce.

We are very proud to commemorate this important anniversary. Bombardier has played a significant role in the development and growth of Mexicos aerospace industry, said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier. I would like to thank our teams in Quertaro for all theyve accomplished in the last 15 years. Its through their hard work, commitment, and ingenuity that they have contributed to building the worlds leading business jets.

Bombardier is sharing this celebration with various organizations that have supported the aerospace industry in Mexico, including: the Aeronautical University in Quertaro (UNAQ), the Mexican Federation of Aerospace Industries (FEMIA) and the Aerocluster Quertaro (ACQ).

Beyond the companys pledge to the aerospace industry in Mexico, Bombardier and its Quertaro employees are also very committed to the local community. Among its social initiatives, the company has a long-standing alliance with the Sierra Gorda World Biosphere Reserve, one of Mexicos most important protected natural environments, through the responsible use of natural resources and the support of specific projects impacting the environment globally and locally. Bombardier also funds social projects implemented by an employee-led group called the Causa Quertaro.

At the heart of Bombardiers site in Mexico are the approximately 1,200 highly skilled and dedicated employees who play a key role in the manufacture of world-class aircraft components and complex systems for Bombardiers Challenger and Global business jets, including the rear fuselage for the Global 7500 aircraft. With the completion of another major structure for the 100th Global 7500 business jet, the Quertaro site is contributing to the progression of the programs learning curve.

The completion of the 100th Global 7500 aircraft rear fuselage follows the 100th manufacture of the Global 7500 aircraft wing and the 50th Global 7500 business jet delivery in the first quarter of 2021, outlining strong interest for the industrys flagship business jet and its remarkable performance since entering service.

