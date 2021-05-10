Vaxcyte Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Supporting the Potential of VAX-24 for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. ( PCVX), a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced the publication of preclinical data supporting the potential of VAX-24, its lead vaccine candidate, in the journal Vaccine. VAX-24 is an investigational 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease, which can be most serious for infants, young children, older adults and those with immune deficiencies or certain chronic health conditions.



Today, despite widespread PCV vaccination in infants and older adults, there continues to be considerable impact from disease-causing pneumococcal serotypes, or strains, not covered by the currently available 13-valent PCV. This is largely due to the inherent genetic diversity of Streptococcus pneumoniae, and is further exacerbated by the phenomenon of serotype replacement. High rates of morbidity and mortality due to pneumococcal disease underscore the need for a more broad-spectrum vaccine.

The paper, Non-clinical Immunological Comparison of a Next-Generation 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (VAX-24) Using Site-Specific Carrier Protein Conjugation to the Current Standard of Care (PCV13 and PPV23), which includes previously disclosed data, uses a rabbit model to evaluate the immune response of Vaxcytes 24-valent PCV candidate compared to Prevnar13(PCV13) and Pneumovax23 (PPV23). In this study, all serotype conjugates in VAX-24 met the primary objective to elicit immune responses that were more robust compared to PPV23 and at least comparable to PCV13.

Despite widespread, global use of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, the prevalence of invasive pneumococcal disease remains high, and there is a significant unmet need for a vaccine that provides safe, effective and broader protection, said Jim Wassil, Chief Operating Officer, Vaxcyte. These preclinical data add to the growing body of evidence supporting the potential for VAX-24, using Vaxcytes proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, to become the broadest-spectrum PCV. We continue to advance VAX-24 in preparation for the anticipated submission of the Investigational New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to generate clinical proof of concept in a Phase 1/2 study.

Highlights of Study Design and Findings:

In this study, VAX-24, PCV13 and PPV23 were administered to New Zealand White rabbits to compare the resulting opsonophagocytic, or neutralizing antibody, activity (OPA) and anti-capsular IgG antibodies generated that specifically bind to all the individual serotypes included in each respective vaccine.

The rabbits were dosed at either 0.11g or 1.1g of VAX-24 at the start of the study and a booster was given 21 days later. Immunogenicity was measured 14 days after both the initial and booster doses and compared to the 13 serotypes contained in PCV13 and the incremental 11 serotypes contained in PPV23.

In the study, VAX-24 showed conjugate-like immune responses to all 24 serotypes based on comparable OPA and IgG responses to PCV13 and higher responses than PPV23.

This study demonstrated the utility of Vaxcytes site-specific conjugation technology in a preclinical setting and the potential for a PCV with broader serotype coverage.

Vaccine Paper Details and Access

Non-clinical Immunological Comparison of a Next-Generation 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (VAX-24) Using Site-Specific Carrier Protein Conjugation to the Current Standard of Care (PCV13 and PPV23), by Jeff Fairman, Paresh Agarwal, Sandrine Barbanel, Christopher Behrens, Aym Berges, John Burky, Peter Davey, Phil Fernsten, Chris Grainger, Sherry Guo, Sam Iki, Mark Iverson, Martin Kane, Neeraj Kapoor, Olivier Marcq, Thi-Sau Migone, Paul Sauer, and James Wassil. DOI: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2021.03.070. The paper is in press in Vaccine, Vol. 39, issue 23 (2021) published by Elsevier. The paper is available online: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21003741.

About Pneumococcal Disease

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria. This infection can lead to a wide range of serious invasive infections including pneumonia, meningitis and blood stream infections, as well as less severe, non-invasive ear and sinus infections, and can also cause secondary infections due to other respiratory pathogens. In the U.S. alone, approximately 900,000 people get pneumococcal pneumonia each year, including as many as 400,000 requiring hospitalization and approximately 28,000 deaths. Antibiotics are used to treat pneumococcal disease, but some strains of the bacteria have developed resistance to treatments. The morbidity and mortality due to pneumococcal disease are highly significant, particularly for young children and older adults, which underscores the need for a more broad-spectrum vaccine.

About VAX-24

VAX-24 is designed to improve upon the standard-of-care PCV vaccine by covering the additional strains that are responsible for the majority of residual pneumococcal disease currently in circulation. Vaxcytes cell-free protein synthesis platform, which is comprised of the XpressCFTM platform exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, and its proprietary know-how, offer several advantages over conventional cell-based protein expression methods, which Vaxcyte believes enables it to generate a more broad-spectrum PCV. Vaxcytes approach is focused on expanding coverage by adding more antigenic strains without compromising the overall immune response. Vaxcyte achieved preclinical proof of concept for VAX-24 by demonstrating that VAX-24 has the potential to protect against the pneumococcal strains collectively covered by PCV13 and PPV23 and showed the durable, boostable immune response of a conjugate vaccine. The incremental 11 strains covered by VAX-24 and not covered by PCV13 are responsible for the majority of circulating invasive pneumococcal disease in both the United States and European Union and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and/or serious invasive infections.

About Vaccine

Vaccine is the pre-eminent journal for those interested in vaccines and vaccination. It is the official journal of The Edward Jenner Society and The Japanese Society for Vaccinology and is published by Elsevier www.elsevier.com/locate/vaccine.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Companys cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcytes proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcytes lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcytes pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

