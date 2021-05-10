Allscripts to Present at the 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference





Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) today announced that certain members of its management team will present at the 2021 Bank of America Health Care conference on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:00 am ET.









The live webcast and replay can be accessed at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.allscripts.com under the "Events and Presentations" section of the website.









