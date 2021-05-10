Logo
Yield10 Bioscience to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. will participate in a Fireside Chat session on the Disruptive Innovation track slated for 12:10 pm to 12:25 pm EDT on Friday, May 14, 2021. Dr. Peoples will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. An archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website.

Investors can register for the conference here:
https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the Trait Factory, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high valuable genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, [email protected]
FischTank PR

