Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ( GLDD) (Great Lakes or the Company) ( GLDD), announced today that, subject to market conditions, it plans to offer $325 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-rate, unsecured senior notes (the New Notes) in a proposed private offering that will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act).

Great Lakes intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $325 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8.000% Senior Notes due 2022.

The New Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws in the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the applicable registration requirements. Accordingly, the New Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act. Holders of the New Notes will not have registration rights.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the New Notes, nor will there be any sale of the New Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to any of the Companys outstanding senior notes.

The Company

Great Lakes is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Companys Incident & Injury Free (IIF) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Companys culture. The Companys commitment to the IIF culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release and other of our oral or written statements identified by words such as intends, plans, expects, anticipates, believes and will and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Great Lakes and its subsidiaries, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements are being made with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Great Lakes cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by Great Lakes are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements with respect to Great Lakes, include, but are not limited to: the possibility that potential debt investors will not be receptive to the offering on the terms described above or at all; corporate developments that could preclude, impair or delay the above-described transactions due to restrictions under the federal securities laws; changes in the Companys credit ratings; changes in the cash requirements, financial position, financing plans or investment plans of the Company or its affiliates; changes in general market, economic, tax, regulatory or industry conditions that impact the ability or willingness of the Company or its affiliates to consummate the above-described transactions on the terms described above or at all; and other risks referenced from time to time in the filings of the Company with the SEC.

Although Great Lakes believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from a projection or assumption in any forward-looking statements. Great Lakes future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Great Lakes does not have or undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For further information contact:

Tina Baginskis

Director, Investor Relations

630-574-3024