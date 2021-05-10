Quad Ranked Among Ad Age's Top 25 Agency Companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Quad Ranked Among Ad Age's Top 25 Agency Companies

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (Quad or the Company), has been named one of the Top 25 agency companies and Top 25 consolidated agency networks by Ad Age, the global publisher of news, analysis and data on marketing and media. The 2021 rankings reflect 2020 U.S. and worldwide revenue in multiple agency services categories including traditional advertising, digital and direct marketing.



Quad placed No. 15 on the list of worlds largest agency companies, and No. 22 among the worlds largest consolidated agency networks. Quads network includes Periscope, a fully integrated creative agency, and Rise Interactive, a full-service digital marketing agency, both of which are wholly owned by Quad and are part of the Companys comprehensive agency services.



In last years Ad Age rankings, Quad ranked No. 16 on the list of top agency companies and No. 21 of the largest consolidated agency networks.



Even in the tough market of 2020, we continued to see Quads unique integrated marketing platform gain acceptance in the marketplace and push Quad up the rankings, said Eric Ashworth, Quad Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy and President of Quad Agency Solutions. The simplicity of our integrated platform allowed us to move quickly to solve clients rapidly changing needs and leverage new opportunities that the market presented. As the economy strengthens, we will continue to help brands and marketers take advantage of our platforms nimbleness to grow revenue and segment share.



Through its integrated marketing platform, Quad helps clients strategically plan, produce, manage and measure campaigns across multiple channels rapidly, at scale, and without the handoffs that compromise quality, consistency and timeliness.



The top agency rankings are featured in the Ad Age Agency Report 2021, which compiled data from more than 400 agencies and agency networks. Coverage+of+the+report+can+be+accessed+online.



To learn more about Quads marketing solutions, visit the companys website at www.QUAD.com.



About Quad



Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Companys integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005068/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)