Quad Ranked Among Ad Age's Top 25 Agency Companies





Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (Quad or the Company), has been named one of the Top 25 agency companies and Top 25 consolidated agency networks by Ad Age, the global publisher of news, analysis and data on marketing and media. The 2021 rankings reflect 2020 U.S. and worldwide revenue in multiple agency services categories including traditional advertising, digital and direct marketing.









Quad placed No. 15 on the list of worlds largest agency companies, and No. 22 among the worlds largest consolidated agency networks. Quads network includes Periscope, a fully integrated creative agency, and Rise Interactive, a full-service digital marketing agency, both of which are wholly owned by Quad and are part of the Companys comprehensive agency services.









In last years Ad Age rankings, Quad ranked No. 16 on the list of top agency companies and No. 21 of the largest consolidated agency networks.









Even in the tough market of 2020, we continued to see Quads unique integrated marketing platform gain acceptance in the marketplace and push Quad up the rankings, said Eric Ashworth, Quad Executive Vice President of Product & Market Strategy and President of Quad Agency Solutions. The simplicity of our integrated platform allowed us to move quickly to solve clients rapidly changing needs and leverage new opportunities that the market presented. As the economy strengthens, we will continue to help brands and marketers take advantage of our platforms nimbleness to grow revenue and segment share.









Through its integrated marketing platform, Quad helps clients strategically plan, produce, manage and measure campaigns across multiple channels rapidly, at scale, and without the handoffs that compromise quality, consistency and timeliness.









The top agency rankings are featured in the Ad Age Agency Report 2021, which compiled data from more than 400 agencies and agency networks. Coverage+of+the+report+can+be+accessed+online.









About Quad









Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Companys integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.QUAD.com.





