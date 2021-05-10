Applebee's to Host National Hiring Day on Monday, May 17 and Aims to Welcome 10,000 New Team Members to the Neighborhood With Its Franchisees

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Applebee's to Host National Hiring Day on Monday, May 17 and Aims to Welcome 10,000 New Team Members to the Neighborhood With Its Franchisees

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Applebees wants to welcome you to the neighborhood! On Monday, May 17, 2021, Applebees will host a National Hiring Day event at franchise and company-operated restaurants nationwide to make it easy for interested candidates to start their career at Applebees. During this event, every candidate 18 years or older who receives an interview will receive a voucher for a free appetizer as part of Applebees Apps for Apps program.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005118/en/

Applebees to Host National Hiring Day on Monday, May 17 and Aims to Welcome 10,000 New Team Members to the Neighborhood With Its Franchisees. (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebees to Host National Hiring Day on Monday, May 17 and Aims to Welcome 10,000 New Team Members to the Neighborhood With Its Franchisees. (Photo: Business Wire)



Through this hiring initiative, Applebees and its franchise partners aim to welcome 10,000 new team members to their restaurants nationwide. Starting positions include a range of full-time and part-time opportunities, including host, to go, server, bartender, cook, dishwasher and management, all with the potential for career development and advancement.



At Applebees, we see guests as neighbors and team members as family, and were looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to the neighborhood this summer to start their career with us, said Kevin Carroll, Chief Operations Officer at Applebees. Our restaurants offer team members the flexibility to write their own story, be themselves and have fun if this sounds like the right fit for you, head to an Applebees restaurant near you on May 17 to see why you belong here and get that free appetizer!



Interested candidates can visit %3Cb%3Eapplebees.com%2Fcareers%3C%2Fb%3E to see a list of current job openings near them and schedule an interview for May 17 at their local restaurant between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time. Applicants will visit the restaurant on Monday, May 17 to interview and meet with an Applebees manager. Same day walk-ins are also welcome.



Applebees and its franchisees offer flexible scheduling, paid training, career development, a collaborative atmosphere, and a dynamic, fun and fast-moving environment. Each restaurant is dedicated to giving back to its local community and Doin Good in the Neighborhood through a variety of charitable initiatives, and follows enhanced health and safety measures to keep team members and guests safe. At Applebees, theres a place for everyone.



*To receive the voucher, candidates need to attend an in-person interview at an Applebees restaurant on Monday, May 17, 2021. Voucher not valid on The Classic Combo. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only at participating locations only. One voucher per table, per visit. While supplies last. Void if copied, photographed, scanned, reproduced or altered in any way. No cash value.



About Applebee's



As one of the worlds largest casual dining brands, Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as Americas kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebees makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether its in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebees is always Doin Good in the Neighborhood. Applebees had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.



Follow us:


Instagram: @applebees


Twitter: @applebees


Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees+%0A
For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005118/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)