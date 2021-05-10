Applebee's to Host National Hiring Day on Monday, May 17 and Aims to Welcome 10,000 New Team Members to the Neighborhood With Its Franchisees





Applebees wants to welcome you to the neighborhood! On Monday, May 17, 2021, Applebees will host a National Hiring Day event at franchise and company-operated restaurants nationwide to make it easy for interested candidates to start their career at Applebees. During this event, every candidate 18 years or older who receives an interview will receive a voucher for a free appetizer as part of Applebees Apps for Apps program.*





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005118/en/

Applebees to Host National Hiring Day on Monday, May 17 and Aims to Welcome 10,000 New Team Members to the Neighborhood With Its Franchisees. (Photo: Business Wire)





Through this hiring initiative, Applebees and its franchise partners aim to welcome 10,000 new team members to their restaurants nationwide. Starting positions include a range of full-time and part-time opportunities, including host, to go, server, bartender, cook, dishwasher and management, all with the potential for career development and advancement.









At Applebees, we see guests as neighbors and team members as family, and were looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to the neighborhood this summer to start their career with us, said Kevin Carroll, Chief Operations Officer at Applebees. Our restaurants offer team members the flexibility to write their own story, be themselves and have fun if this sounds like the right fit for you, head to an Applebees restaurant near you on May 17 to see why you belong here and get that free appetizer!









Interested candidates can visit %3Cb%3Eapplebees.com%2Fcareers%3C%2Fb%3E to see a list of current job openings near them and schedule an interview for May 17 at their local restaurant between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time. Applicants will visit the restaurant on Monday, May 17 to interview and meet with an Applebees manager. Same day walk-ins are also welcome.









Applebees and its franchisees offer flexible scheduling, paid training, career development, a collaborative atmosphere, and a dynamic, fun and fast-moving environment. Each restaurant is dedicated to giving back to its local community and Doin Good in the Neighborhood through a variety of charitable initiatives, and follows enhanced health and safety measures to keep team members and guests safe. At Applebees, theres a place for everyone.









*To receive the voucher, candidates need to attend an in-person interview at an Applebees restaurant on Monday, May 17, 2021. Voucher not valid on The Classic Combo. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only at participating locations only. One voucher per table, per visit. While supplies last. Void if copied, photographed, scanned, reproduced or altered in any way. No cash value.









About Applebee's









As one of the worlds largest casual dining brands, Applebees Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as Americas kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebees makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether its in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebees is always Doin Good in the Neighborhood. Applebees had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.









Follow us:





Instagram: @applebees





Twitter: @applebees





Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fapplebees+%0A

For media inquiries, email us at [email protected]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005118/en/