Cassava Sciences Announces Initiation of Cognition Maintenance Study in Alzheimer's disease

- Randomized, Controlled Study is Designed to Evaluate Cognition in Patients Who Continue Versus Discontinue Simufilam Over Six Months

- Target Enrollment is 100 Study Participants -

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimers disease, today announced the initiation of a Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS) to evaluate simufilam in patients with Alzheimers disease. Simufilam is a drug candidate that seeks to reduce neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. Cassava Sciences believes the ability to impact more than one aspect of Alzheimers disease represents a new and crucial approach to treatment.

Weve observed good safety and cognitive improvements in study participants treated with open-label simufilam, said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. The CMS is a randomized, controlled study designed to evaluate changes in cognition over six months in study participants who continue with drug treatment versus those who stop treatment. We believe clinical data from the CMS may inform the benefit-risk assessments that drive regulatory decisions.

In addition to initiating the CMS and conducting an on-going open-label study, Cassava Sciences strategic focus for 2021 is to advance simufilam in a Phase 3 program in Alzheimers disease, to complete clinical readiness activities in support of the Phase 3 program, and to continue to lead the Company to deliver the full potential of its product portfolio.

About the Cognition Maintenance Study (CMS)

The CMS is a double-blind, multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study in subjects with mild-to-moderate Alzheimers disease. Upon enrolling into the CMS, all study participants will already have completed at least one year of open-label treatment with simufilam. CMS participants will be randomized (1:1) to simufilam 100 mg tablets twice-daily or matching placebo for six months. The CMS design includes measures of safety and a single primary endpoint of cognition, measured on ADAS-Cog (Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive subscale). Target enrollment is up to 100 subjects across multiple study sites in the U.S. and Canada.

About Simufilam

Simufilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimers pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science for simufilam is published in peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimers Disease. Cassava Sciences is also developing an investigational diagnostic, called SavaDx, to detect Alzheimers disease with a simple blood test. Simufilam and SavaDx were both developed in-house. Both product candidates are substantially funded by peer-review research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimers disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

About Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimers disease, much less reverse its course. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimers Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimers disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

