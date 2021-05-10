Cohu Appoints Yon Jorden to its Board of Directors





Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that Yon Yoon Jorden has been appointed to the Cohu Board of Directors, effective today. Ms. Jorden will also serve on the Audit Committee.









Ms. Jorden brings to Cohus Board of Directors extensive experience as a Chief Financial Officer and board member of public corporations in technology, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Ms. Jorden is also a board leadership fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. During her impressive business career, Ms. Jorden held CFO positions in four publicly traded companies, most recently with AdvancePCS, and previously with Informix Corp., Oxford Health Plans, Inc., and WellPoint, Inc.









Ms. Jorden serves as a director for Capstone Turbine Corp. (NASDAQ: CPST) and the Methodist Health System. Previously, she served as a director for Maxwell Technologies, Magnetek, Inc., U.S. Oncology, and BioScrip, Inc.









We are pleased to add Yon to Cohus Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of financial expertise, leadership, and broad perspective across several industries. We look forward to drawing upon her extensive public company board and audit committee experience, said James A. Donahue, Chairperson of the Board.









