XpresSpa Group to Provide Business Update and Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (XpresSpa or the Company), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide a business update and report first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021 after the market close and file SEC Form 10-Q for the quarter-ending March 31, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-201-689-8263.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the Investors tab and navigate to the Events link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Groups core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at thirteen locations in eleven airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

