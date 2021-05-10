Bright Mountain to Present at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Boca Raton, FL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. ( BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, today announced that management will present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place May 17-18, 2021.



Chief Financial Officer Edward Cabanas, and Todd Speyer, Director and CEO of BM LLC, a subsidiary of Bright Mountain, are scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Time: 2:15 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5KJQWvALSouwgFnzZ1rcOw

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. ( BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Companys publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Companys robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamsLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as should, may, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, forecasts, expects, plans, and proposes, and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading Risk Factors in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us