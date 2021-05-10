Alico, Inc. to Participate at the 16th Annual BMO Farm to Market Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (Alico or the Company) ( ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Companys President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Companys Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 16th Annual BMO Farm to Market Conference.



The Companys presentation will begin at 1:40 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The Company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at ir.alicoinc.com. An online replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nations largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico ( "ALCO") at www.alicoinc.com.

