LPL Financial Welcomes Investment Strategies Advisors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LPL Financial Welcomes Investment Strategies Advisors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ( LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Tom Zinckgraf and the team at Investment Strategies Advisors have joined LPL Financials broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Zinckgraf reported having served approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network.

Based in Morristown, N.J., Zinckgraf is an industry veteran who started at a municipal bond firm in 1982, steadily growing and nourishing his business over time. He launched his independent practice in 2002 and is now joined by registered sales assistant Charlie Ward, whose partnership will help ensure business continuity for years to come. The team takes a planning-based approach to helping their clients work toward their financial goals. Zinckgrafs philosophy has always been to exceed expectations in the area of client service.

Zinckgraf also believes in the importance of giving back. He is an active member of the community, having served on the board and as president of both the Morris Plains Rotary Club and the Morris Plains Little League.

The team turned to LPL to take the business to the next level. Im looking forward to taking advantage of LPLs enhanced technology capabilities to offer my clients a differentiated experience with a high level of service, he said. The advisor-centric culture at LPL is very strong, and its evident that their focus and goal is to clearly help advisors so they can help their clients.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, We welcome Tom and Charlie to the LPL family and are honored they chose LPL as their partner in the next chapter of their business. As financial advisors continue to seek new ways to enrich the experience for their clients, we are committed to making investments in differentiated capabilities and solutions designed to help them meet the relevant needs of their markets. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Investment Strategies Advisors.

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Charlie Ward is a Registered Sales Assistant through LPL Financial.

Throughout this communication, the terms financial advisors and advisors are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the Investor Relations or Press Releases section of our website.

Investment Strategies Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMzExMyM0MTc0NjgxIzIwMTkxNDA=
4fb3a537-074d-4667-bf0a-a534744ad91c
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)