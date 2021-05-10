LPL Financial Welcomes Investment Strategies Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ( LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Tom Zinckgraf and the team at Investment Strategies Advisors have joined LPL Financials broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. Zinckgraf reported having served approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network.



Based in Morristown, N.J., Zinckgraf is an industry veteran who started at a municipal bond firm in 1982, steadily growing and nourishing his business over time. He launched his independent practice in 2002 and is now joined by registered sales assistant Charlie Ward, whose partnership will help ensure business continuity for years to come. The team takes a planning-based approach to helping their clients work toward their financial goals. Zinckgrafs philosophy has always been to exceed expectations in the area of client service.

Zinckgraf also believes in the importance of giving back. He is an active member of the community, having served on the board and as president of both the Morris Plains Rotary Club and the Morris Plains Little League.

The team turned to LPL to take the business to the next level. Im looking forward to taking advantage of LPLs enhanced technology capabilities to offer my clients a differentiated experience with a high level of service, he said. The advisor-centric culture at LPL is very strong, and its evident that their focus and goal is to clearly help advisors so they can help their clients.

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, We welcome Tom and Charlie to the LPL family and are honored they chose LPL as their partner in the next chapter of their business. As financial advisors continue to seek new ways to enrich the experience for their clients, we are committed to making investments in differentiated capabilities and solutions designed to help them meet the relevant needs of their markets. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Investment Strategies Advisors.

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Charlie Ward is a Registered Sales Assistant through LPL Financial.

Throughout this communication, the terms financial advisors and advisors are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the Investor Relations or Press Releases section of our website.

Investment Strategies Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc