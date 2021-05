Allergan Aesthetics to Acquire Soliton, Expanding Body Contouring Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif. and HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV) and Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) today announced a definitive agreement under which Allergan Aesthetics will acquire Soliton and RESONICTM, its Rapid Acoustic Pulse device which recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and is a non-invasive treatment for the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite. The acquisition of Soliton expands and complements Allergan Aesthetics' Body Contouring treatment portfolio which includes CoolSculpting Elite.

The novel platform technology uses non-invasive rapid, high-frequency sound waves to disrupt targeted cellular structures and connective tissue, physically impacting the fibrous septae beneath the skin that contribute to the dimpled appearance of cellulite. In clinical trial data submitted to the FDA, after a single treatment session RESONICTM demonstrated significant improvement and strong patient satisfaction with 92.9 percent of subjects agreeing or strongly agreeing their cellulite appeared improved.

"There is a huge unmet need to address cellulite and effective treatments have been elusive and frustrating for consumers," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Soliton's technology offers a new, completely non-invasive approach with clinically-proven results to reduce the appearance of cellulite with no patient downtime. The addition of this technology complements Allergan Aesthetics' portfolio of body contouring treatments. Health care providers will now have another option to address consumers' aesthetic concerns."

"Allergan Aesthetics' brand recognition, global footprint, track record and commitment to developing best-in-class aesthetic treatments makes the Company ideally suited to maximize the commercial potential of the RESONICTM rapid acoustic pulse technology," said Walter Klemp, Executive Chairman, Soliton. "I am proud of the passion and accomplishments of the Soliton team and thankful for the ongoing support of our investors which have culminated in this transaction. We look forward to working with Allergan Aesthetics to ensure a successful completion of this transaction."

Under the terms of the transaction, Allergan Aesthetics will pay $22.60 per share in cash for each outstanding share of Soliton. Soliton's enterprise value for the transaction is approximately $550 million and was approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance by the U.S. antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approval of Soliton's shareholders. Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Soliton and Hogan Lovells served as legal counsel to Soliton. RESONICTM has also received FDA 510(k) clearance for use in conjunction with laser for tattoo removal and has demonstrated clinical results in fibrotic scars.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. Soliton's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos and the treatment of cellulite. Soliton is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and cellulite.

