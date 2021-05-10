Logo
INVO Bioscience Appoints Meryle Lynn Chamberlain to Lead Marketing for Global Brand Expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aggressive go-to-market sales, partnerships, and marketing strategy to bring INVOcell, fertility care that is accessible, inclusive, and affordable to the more than 90% of couples in need of fertility treatment that currently go without care.

PR Newswire

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2021

SARASOTA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, is pleased to announce the appointment of tenured women's health & fertility solution marketing professional, Meryle Lynn Chamberlain, as Director of Marketing, a newly created position within the company.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. is a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility. (PRNewsfoto/INVO Bioscience, Inc.)

Chamberlain brings over 15 years of marketing experience in the women's health field including her most recent role as a Product Marketing Manager at Wildflower Health, a digital health company focused on women's health and pregnancy and the Marketing Manager at The Emergency Nurses Association, an international healthcare organization, where she led integrated marketing strategies for all products, services and events. Ms. Chamberlain has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University and the Integrated Marketing Certificate from DePaul University.

Chamberlain joined INVO Bioscience to spearhead and expand INVO Bioscience's global marketing and brand management strategy for INVOcell. "INVOcell is a revolution for patients suffering from infertility," said Chamberlain. "This is the only fertility treatment that allows fertilization to take place in the woman's own body, eliminating the need for expensive lab equipment. I'm thrilled that I have the opportunity to help millions of women and couples realize their dreams of parenthood."

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "We are excited to have Meryle Lynn, an experienced women's healthcare marketing professional join the INVO Bioscience team. This is an exciting time in the history of the Company as we look to expand INVOcell's adoption within the fertility industry through our planned INVO centers and global commercialization partners and provide affordable, expanded care to patients.

"With the recent addition of Rebecca Messina to our board of directors, who comes from an impressive global strategic marketing back-ground as the former Global CMO of Uber, Beam Suntory, and a 20+ year global career with Coca-Cola, along with the appointment of Meryle Lynn to lead our internal efforts, we have substantially strengthened our marketing capabilities to support the INVOcell-only centers and our growing number of distribution partners. I look forward to Meryle Lynn's contributions to the team."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit http://invobioscience.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invo-bioscience-appoints-meryle-lynn-chamberlain-to-lead-marketing-for-global-brand-expansion-301287156.html

SOURCE INVO Bioscience, Inc.

