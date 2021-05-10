DarioHealth to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, May 17

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced it would release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021, after market close and host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday May 18, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 8:30am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: DarioHealth First Quarter 2021 Results Call

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144917

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through June 18, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 13719717. The webcast archive will be available for two months.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala

[email protected]

+1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

[email protected]

+1-212-845-4262

