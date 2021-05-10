Kuke Music Holding Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 12 May 2021

BEIJING, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) based in Beijing, and focused on music education services, classicial music copyrights licnesings and subscriptions, and classical music live performances, today announced that CEO Mr He Yu, President Ms Li Sun, and CFO Mr Hoi Tung Chan, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 12. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: 12 May 2021

TIME: 11am New York Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

The company's smart music education services system is rapidly deploying in the kindergartens market in China

Favorable government policies will benefit the company's music education services business

Licensing and subscriptions and live performances businesses are steadily growing

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is the leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription and smart education services in China. Powered by the largest library of classical music content in China as of December 31, 2019, Kuke was the largest classical music licensing service provider and the second largest online classical music subscription service provider in China in 2019, according to Frost & Sullivan. Leveraging its rich and diverse content offerings and deep expertise in music education, Kuke also offers innovative and efficient smart music education solutions, which primarily comprise the offering of its proprietary Kuke smart pianos, Kuke smart teaching systems and Kukey courses. In addition, Kuke is the organizer of the Beijing Music Festival, one of the world's most renowned musical events, and various other classical music events in China. Kuke's three highly-synergistic business lines together form a thriving content-centric ecosystem that sets the company apart from its competitors and enables it to continuously offer differentiated value propositions to its customers.

