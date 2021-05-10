IQST - iQSTEL Previews Network Carrier Partnership That Could Accelerate Entry Into $700 Billion 5G Market

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST) today announced a network carrier partnership under development that could accelerate iQSTEL's entry into the 5G market estimated to reach a value of $700 Billion by 2025.

iQSTEL has entered partnership discussions with a large network carrier. The target carrier has hundreds of miles of fiber optic network covering a combined 40 million direct and indirect clients and potential clients in America.

iQSTEL is not at liberty at this stage in the developing partnership to disclose the name of the carrier. However, last week, iQSTEL management presented their partnership proposal to the Board of Directors of the target carrier.

"This network would be a key asset for the deployment of iQSTEL's 5G services," said iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias. "We are optimistic about a mutually beneficial commercial and network partnership coming together."

Look for more updates coming over the next several months about this developing strategic partnership.

iQSTEL recently reported $44.9 Million in Audited Revenue for FY-2020, vs. $18.0 Million for FY-2019, representing an increase of 149%. The company anticipates soon reporting Q1-2021 revenue validating a $60.5 million 2021 annual revenue forecast.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL Inc.

IR US Phone: +1-646-740-0907, IR Email: [email protected]

iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries: www.iqstel.com

