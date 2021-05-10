Spire releases third annual Corporate Social Responsibility report

ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spire published its third annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report tracks the company's environmental, social and governance metrics and shows continued success across four key areas: the environment, community, people and leadership.

The report reflects Spire's continued focus on their beliefs and commitments, while adapting to the coronavirus pandemic and consistently finding new ways to deliver value for customers and communities.

"I'm proud of how we continue to step forward, delivering affordable, reliable and clean energy to our customers and communities every single day all while working to create a sustainable energy future," said Spire President and CEO Suzanne Sitherwood. "As we've shown in our commitment to our people, our community and our environment, there's no limit to what our energy can do."

Spire's CSR performance was again recognized by Newsweek the natural gas company was ranked in 2020 as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies." Highlights of the report include:

Environment . In support of Spire's commitment to become a carbon neutral company by midcentury, Spire saw further reductions in methane emissions from operations in alignment with international goals for controlling climate change targeting a 57% reduction from 2005 levels by 2025 and a 73% total reduction by 2035, well ahead of previously established targets. In addition:

Spire's pipeline replacement efforts led to a 19% leak reduction per 1,000 system miles of distribution pipelines compared to the previous year

Spire joined ONE Futurea natural gas industry coalition focused on improving the management of methane emissions across the entire natural gas value chain. The goal is to achieve an average rate of methane emissions that is 1% or less of the total natural gas production and delivery by 2025

Spire maintained an annual reduction in methane emissions of 5%. An active member of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge program, Spire has reduced overall methane emissions through 2020 by 43% since 2005

Data showed that Spire customers in Missouri produced 10,682 metric tons less CO2e in 2020 than in 2019that's the equivalent of carbon produced from more than 1 million gallons of gasoline. Results of this customer-focused energy efficiency program was shared with the EPA

Community . Spire not only provided energy to the 1.7 million homes and businesses it serves, they committed to using energy to benefit the community, with the coronavirus pandemic inspiring new ways to step forward.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, Spire has been committed to ensuring our community maintains access to the energy they depend on," said Sitherwood. "With so many people struggling to make ends meet, we have consistently found new ways to help our customers." In FY20, Spire:

Totaled $5.9 million in community support of health and human services, civic and community development, education, environmental sustainability and disaster relief

in community support of health and human services, civic and community development, education, environmental sustainability and disaster relief Employees came together virtually or while social distancing to help the organizations they support, with nearly 1,000 employees logging more than 5,000 volunteer hours

Expanded financial assistance to limited-income customers while also creating new programs for residential and small business customers financially impacted by coronavirus

Helped raise $1.9 million for families and businesses impacted by the pandemic

for families and businesses impacted by the pandemic Donated $250,000 to help feed communities across its service areas

to help feed communities across its service areas Matched nearly $500,000 in new and increased customer and employee donations to DollarHelp

People. With 3,600 employees dedicating their time, talent and passion to serving customers every day, Spire considers it a responsibility and privilege to create an inclusive environment where every idea, background and perspective is welcomed and embraced. FY20 saw:

New enhancements to Spire' recruitment system that tracks and ensures open positions are applied for by a diverse group of candidates, finding gaps in our talent pool to pursue minority representation for open positions

The adoption of Spire's Human Rights Policy, valuing diversity, ensuring fair pay and clearly defining expectations for how employees treat one another

A cooperative education program was piloted with Ranken Technical College with a goal to hire and retain new and diverse talent. In 2020, four of the program's five inaugural students completed the program and became fulltime employees.

with a goal to hire and retain new and diverse talent. In 2020, four of the program's five inaugural students completed the program and became fulltime employees. Employee injury rates dropped for the sixth year in a row, marking a 17% improvement compared to FY19

Leadership . Spire's focus on operating with integrity and environmental sustainability to create value for employees, customers, communities and shareholders is key. Recent initiatives include:

In support of Spire's carbon neutrality commitment, we appointed our first-ever head of environmental commitment to coordinate the company's environmental efforts

Robust leadership and community engagement roles through participation on numerous local, regional and national boards while investing in key nonprofit partners

Spire's complete CSR report can be accessed at spireenergy.com/csr.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

