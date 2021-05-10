BlackLine Achieves ISO/IEC 27017 Cloud Security Certification

Completion of multi-phase, 3rd-party assessment reaffirms compliance with cloud security standards, commitment to ensuring customer and internal data security and privacy

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the way once again in cloud financial close automation, BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has achieved ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification, demonstrating the company's compliance with the internationally recognized standard for cloud security. The certification confirms the company adheres to the latest information security industry standards across its internal cloud services and also maintains and enforces robust and effective policies and procedures to ensure the security and privacy of the data managed by its flagship cloud platform.

"With our employees and the majority of customers now working in a fully distributed environment as a result of the global pandemic, providing secure and private cloud services is more important than ever," Marc Huffman, BlackLine CEO, said. "Achieving ISO/IEC 27017 certification reaffirms our longstanding commitment to comply with information security protocols to ensure security and privacy across our full gamut of cloud services both those we utilize to run our systems internally, as well as those we provide to customers."

ISO/IEC 27017:2015 is the latest in the internationally recognized ISO/IEC 27000 series of protocols that comprise information security standards published jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to provide best practice recommendations on information security management, risk mitigation and improved control environments within the context of an overall Information Security Management System (ISMS). In 2013, BlackLine was first in the cloud financial close automation category to achieve the original ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and first to successfully complete a SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 examination and 3rd-party audit.

With its ISO/IEC 27017 certification, BlackLine joins a small number of organizations that have gone beyond the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001 to also ensure its cloud security practices are best-of-breed. ISO/IEC 27017 expands on the ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards, providing guidelines for information security controls applicable to and specific to the secure provisioning and use of cloud services. Following a multi-audit certification process, the British Standards Institute (BSI), an accredited certifying body of ISO/IEC 27000 standards, determined that BlackLine's ISMS conforms to the requirements for ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification.

"It's more critical now than ever for organizations to proactively secure their internal IT environments, as well as outward, customer-facing systems, and effectively comply with regulations and standards such as ISO/IEC 27017," said Max Solonski, chief security officer at BlackLine. "Keeping our clients' confidential information safe is our No. 1 priority. This 3rd-party assessment and certification from BSI is a testament to the work we've done to make this happen and to the fact that we've built a secure cloud environment all-around."

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

