Select Medical's ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program Expands to 14 RUSH Physical Therapy Centers in Chicago Area

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 10, 2021

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced that its ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program is now available in Chicago. Fourteen RUSH Physical Therapy centers, operated by Select Medical under a joint venture partnership with Rush University System for Health (RUSH), will begin accepting patients immediately.

ReVital is an innovative cancer rehabilitation program developed by Select Medical, a leading provider of specialized post-acute care. Utilizing physical, occupational and/or speech therapies, ReVital-certified rehabilitation specialists address pain, fatigue, neuropathy and many other cancer-related side effects with encouragement and compassion.

"Battling cancer is difficult and when coupled with the side effects of treatment can take an incredible toll of the body," said Steven Gitelis MD, Rush University Medical Center endowed professor orthopedic oncology and director Musculoskeletal Oncology Rush Cancer Center. "Cancer rehabilitation services are not only critical to reducing the negative physical impacts, but also serve to augment a patient's mental and emotional recovery. The availability of the ReVital program across the community will be a tremendous benefit for those grappling with cancer in many forms."

According to articles published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, 60 percent of all people affected by cancer have at least one physical or functional issue as a result of their cancer treatment. In addition, 25 to 60 percent experience lasting pain, while 80 to 90 percent deal with fatigue related to their cancer.

"We are delighted to bring the ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program to Chicago through our joint venture partnership with RUSH to empower patients to maximize their function and quality of life at every stage of the cancer continuum," said Dr. Michael D. Stubblefield, national medical director, ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation Program at Select Medical.

All ReVital-certified therapists have completed a comprehensive oncology rehabilitation education program guided by the nation's latest evidence-based best practices. Their goal is to advance people's recovery and improve their quality of life, helping them to live well beyond cancer.

For more information about ReVital or to find a RUSH Physical Therapy center offering the program's services, visit: www.revitalcancerrehab.com.

About Select Medical
Select Medical is one of the largest providers of post-acute care, operating 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states and 1,809 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operates 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At March 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact
Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medicals-revital-cancer-rehabilitation-program-expands-to-14-rush-physical-therapy-centers-in-chicago-area-301287450.html

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation

