LMC Announces Launch of LMC Emblem Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LMC Announces Launch of LMC Emblem Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Housing Development Initiative to Increase Supply of Quality Options for Middle-Income Residents

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the launch of LMC Emblem Communities, which will focus on the development of suburban apartment housing across the nation.

LMC Logo

LMC created the Emblem program in July 2019 to help address the national shortage in supply of Class A housing that is attainable for middle-income residents. Since the inception of the strategic platform, LMC has assembled a nationwide pipeline of 20 new communities with the first under construction in suburban Atlanta.

"The imbalance in the pending supply of Class A product, coupled with the challenges associated with developing cost-effective rental housing, has created a shortage of supply and strong demand for suburban garden apartments that fit within the budgets of middle-income residents," said Doug Bober, who will lead LMC Emblem Communities as Division President. "We are aiming to improve the market share of quality rental housing by developing a high-quality, more attainable design that can be replicated across the country."

The focus on simplification and standardization of LMC Emblem Communities is designed to increase efficiencies with regard to cost and schedule. These developments will reach the market much quicker than individualized communities, expediting the timeframe in which the nation's essential workers, first-responders and other middle-class professionals will have access to quality housing that doesn't price them out of the neighborhoods they serve.

The programmatic approach to housing development will utilize consistent interior finishes from one Emblem community to the next, featuring high-end materials like quartz countertops in kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Amenity designs and property features such as social rooms and fitness centers will also follow the prototype.

Through scale and repetition, LMC estimates a significant reduction in costs associated with architectural and interior design, as well as branding. LMC anticipates a reduction in labor costs through increased contractor efficiency, and by acquiring materials in bulk it can also drive down front-end expenses for Emblem apartment communities.

"On a typical community, we make thousands of decisions to only build it once. At Emblem, we make all of these decisions once and replicate that prototype nationwide at a cost savings to residents," said Todd Farrell, president of LMC. "There is a troubling lack of quality yet attainable homes in the suburban rental housing supply, and we're taking direct aim at that missing middle with LMC Emblem Communities."

About LMC
LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (

NYSE:LEN, Financial), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.
www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact
Marlena DeFalco
LinnellTaylor Marketing
303-682-3943
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-announces-launch-of-lmc-emblem-communities-301287452.html

SOURCE LMC

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)