CenterPoint Energy Chooses EFI to Expand Customer Savings and Engagement With Utility Marketplace and Instant Rebate Programs in Indiana

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 10, 2021

BOSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy is partnering with utility marketplace leader, Energy Federation, Inc, (EFI) to launch a new energy efficient product, educational marketplace, and instant rebate program in Indiana. The program will provide new and innovative ways to reach utility customers while increasing savings and improving overall engagement. EFI was selected as the technology provider to implement the new energy efficiency programs in Indiana, while continuing to service and enhance the existing programs in Arkansas, Minnesota, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

"We're always looking to provide countless avenues for our customers to use energy more efficiently while saving money. With the addition of the Indiana marketplace, we are able to meet customers where they are, whether that's going into a physical store or purchasing equipment online," said Rina Harris, Director, Energy Solutions and Business Services. "We have a strong focus on improving programs and service offerings so that we can reach all customers, and we are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with EFI as it will be very beneficial for our customers."

The online marketplace will serve utility customers with energy efficiency products and educational content to promote ways to conserve energy and other resources. The eCommerce site will provide eligible customers the ability to purchase ENERGY STAR certified products such as lighting, smart thermostats, smart home products, appliances and more at a competitive and reduced cost with utility rebates.

Customers can purchase ENERGY STAR certified products in-store and apply CenterPoint Energy's rebate at the point of sale. Qualified customers can verify their eligibility and instantly receive a rebate through their mobile device, reducing processing time from weeks to just minutes, when compared to a traditional downstream rebate.

As CenterPoint Energy's selected technology and program implementer, EFI will be responsible for marketing and outreach services, as well as providing a seamless shopping experience for customers on the eCommerce site; a positive journey from the first marketing touch to purchase, to the product delivery, to the post order engagement and beyond.

"EFI is excited to expand our partnership and provide award-winning and exceptional service through our eCommerce technology and instant rebate platform," said George Cornwell, Senior Manager of Sales and Business Development at EFI. "It is an honor to contribute to CenterPoint Energy's mission of helping customers make the energy-efficient choice."

About CenterPoint Energy
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP)is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

About EFI
Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a pioneering technology provider of utility-branded marketplaces and instant rebate programs for utility companies. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

Contact
EFI
Jessica Kerr
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerpoint-energy-chooses-efi-to-expand-customer-savings-and-engagement-with-utility-marketplace-and-instant-rebate-programs-in-indiana-301286153.html

SOURCE EFI

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)