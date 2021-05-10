DAVIS, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional content of crops and food ingredients, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on May 17, 2021.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss first-quarter results and the year's key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: +1-844-243-4690

International Dial-In: +1-225-283-0138

Passcode: 7782155

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com . Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, bringing the benefits of modern agriculture to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com .

LinkedIn: Arcadia Biosciences

Twitter: @ArcadiaAg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-biosciences-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-business-highlights-conference-call-301287292.html

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.