Serco to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 11 May 2021

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serco (SRP: LN) based in HOOK, and focused on PUBLIC SERVICES, today announced that SERCO, HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS PAUL CHECKETTS will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 11. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 11, 2021

TIME: 12:00 ET (New York)/17:00 GMT (London)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

27 April 2021 - Awarded DWP (UK Department for Work and Pensions) Restart contract with an estimated value of 350, WBB acquisition completed; 2021 guidance updated

- Awarded DWP (UK Department for Work and Pensions) Restart contract with an estimated value of 350, WBB acquisition completed; 2021 guidance updated 17 March 2021 Won rebid at Goose Bay in Canada worth up to 807m

Won rebid at Goose Bay in worth up to 807m 25 February 2021 2020 Full Year Results, revenue grew by 20% to 3.9bn, UTP increased by 36% to 163m

2020 Full Year Results, revenue grew by 20% to 3.9bn, UTP increased by 36% to 163m 16 February 2021 Acquisition of leading US defence business, Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB) a leading provider of advisory, engineering and technical services to the US Military for $295m

Acquisition of leading US defence business, Whitney, Bradley & Brown (WBB) a leading provider of advisory, engineering and technical services to the US Military for 17 December 2020 - Acquisition of Facilities First Australia (FFA), a leading Australian facilities management company for A$78m

About Serco

Serco is a leading provider of public services. Our customers are governments or others operating in the public sector. We gain scale, expertise and diversification by operating internationally across five sectors and four geographies: Defence, Justice and Immigration, Transport, Health and Citizen Services, delivered in UK and Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serco-to-present-at-the-dbvic---deutsche-bank-adr-virtual-investor-conference-on-11-may-2021-301287176.html

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference