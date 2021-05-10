Travis Perkins Plc to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 12 May 2021

NORTHAMPTON, England, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Perkins (LSE: TPK) based in Northampton, United Kingdom, and focused on Trade merchanting, today announced that Travis Perkins, Matt Worster (IR Director), and Heinrich Richter (IR Manager) will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 12. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 12, 2021

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Positive start to 2021 driven by strong RMI demand with Group (excluding Wickes) like-for-like sales growth of 17.4% and 11.8% on a 2 year like-for-like basis.

Good like-for-like growth in Merchanting and P&H, up 15.5% and 11.4% respectively, underpinned by sales retention from the 2020 restructuring programme.

Continued acceleration of Toolstation growth with like-for-like sales up 42.0%.

Wickes demerger due to complete with trading in Wickes shares commencing on 28th April. Travis Perkins share consolidation to be effective following market close on 28th April, trading in new Travis Perkins shares commencing on 29th April

Travis Perkins Plc

Travis Perkins is the UK's largest distributor of building materials to the building, construction and home improvement markets.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

