Vonage Named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS 2021 Vendor Assessment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vonage Named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS 2021 Vendor Assessment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second time Vonage has been named a Leader

PR Newswire

HOMDEL, N.J., May 10, 2021

HOMDEL, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that the Company has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46746221, May 2021).

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage)

Focused on Vonage's Communications APIs - Voice, Video, Messaging, Authentication - which are powered by the single, integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), the report notes the Company's ability to offer expertise across a broad range of verticals, including regionally specific regulatory and compliance knowledge. The report also highlights the power of the VCP strategy and its comprehensive platform with a modern microservices-based architecture that allows customers to leverage a broad range of communications solutions.

"With the strength of the Vonage Communications Platform, Vonage is well positioned to provide businesses undergoing digital transformation with intelligent, reliable and scalable regional or global customer engagement solutions," said Courtney Munroe, Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research for IDC. "This is the second time Vonage has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS, which is a testament to its Communications API platform and offering, as well as its ability to innovate the ways in which its customers can leverage APIs to change the way they do business."

"We are excited to be named a Leader once again. There has been a secular change in the way businesses operate, driving a communications revolution across all industries and modes of communications," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "Our Vonage Communications Platform enables businesses - across any industry - to address the changing needs of customers today and to meet the needs of the future."

The IDC MarketScape report notes that Vonage punches well above its size in the CPaaS market and that its API Platform is the center of the single, integrated VCP that brings together applications such as its unified communications and contact center offering that facilitate a seamless experience for its end users. By executing on the Company's VCP strategy, the report also predicts that Vonage "can emerge as the broadest CPaaS platform on the market."

Download the IDC MarketScape excerpt.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-named-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-worldwide-cpaas-2021-vendor-assessment-301287427.html

SOURCE Vonage

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)