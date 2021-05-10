OpenText Launches Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OpenText Launches Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2021

Discover threats more quickly with experienced security experts and leading technology

WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX), today announced the launch of OpenText Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Service to help enterprise customers uncover hidden risks and threats before they have a financial, legal, or reputational impact. This new service is the latest addition to the OpenText Security portfolio.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Headline-making events like Solar Winds and the recent HAFNIUM hack have exposed a major vulnerability for security teams a lack of resources to effectively detect and respond to security threats before they become serious incidents. Managed services offer organizations a way to augment their security teams and improve security posture quickly and efficiently.

"Most organizations do not have the ability to effectively hunt for and eliminate cybersecurity threats within their own networks," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "The OpenText MDR Service provides 24x7 support, 365 days a year. OpenText Security analysts and threat hunters combine front-line experience with industry leading automation, AI technology and OpenText software to help organizations detect threats in real time rather than days or weeks."

OpenText Managed Detection and Response (MDR) pairs best-in-breed technologies alongside security personnel with 15+ years of experience working breach response investigations and malware analysis engagements. This extensive experience and understanding of threat actors' tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP's) has led to:

  • Up to 99% detection rate for unknown threats that have bypassed perimeter security and are present on the network.
  • Mean time to detection (MTTD) of less than 30 minutes. Per a SANs institute report, only 50% of organizations have an MTTD of less than 24 hours.
  • Up to 97% reduction in event noise and false positive alerts, focusing analysts on those alerts that represent the greatest risks while increasing the accuracy of threat identification.

Webcor Builders, a large commercial construction contractor with headquarters in San Francisco, California was an early client of the OpenText MDR service. It resulted in crucial improvements to their overall security defenses and increased their ability to react to security events in real-time.

Allen Woolley, Director of Operations, IT at Webcor Builders explained, "The OpenText MDR service was extremely effective. We isolated real-world threats and remediated them. We have full visibility into what those issues were and the root cause. More importantly for me, with the help of OpenText, we used that as a springboard into developing a security plan and an architecture to prevent, detect, and remediate any future threats that may get into our infrastructure."

OpenText MDR is built around a 100% remote, cloud-based virtual security Operations Center (V-SOC) supported by machine learning and MITRE ATT&CK analytics. OpenText teams can ingest any log source and develop correlations between desktops, laptops, servers, firewall logs, IoT devices, Intrusion Detection System (IDS) logs, proxy logs, etc. using artificial intelligence and advanced workflows. Threat intelligence via BrightCloud Threat Intelligence Services is integrated directly to help businesses understand the scope and impact of any security event and directly integration allows for immediate threat validation to known malware. Finally, endpoint and network technologies are integrated into the solution with people, processes, and procedures in the event of a zero-day or targeted event.

OpenText MDR Services are available now and can provide a cost-effective option to help enterprise security teams find, investigate, and eliminate threats, before they become headlines. For more information or to connect with an OpenText Security Expert, visit OpenText Security Services or register for our live webinar on May 12 Managed Detection and Response: Uncover hidden risks and threats.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright 2021 Open Text. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by Open Text. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-launches-managed-detection-and-response-mdr-service-301287105.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)