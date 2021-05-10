Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) SVP, CFO Amy Trojanowski Bought $167,400 of Shares

SVP, CFO of Armstrong Flooring Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy Trojanowski (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of AFI on 05/07/2021 at an average price of $5.58 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $167,400.
