Doyle Wealth Management Buys Texas Instruments Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Baxter International Inc

New Purchases: GSG, CL, TER, VXUS, ABC, SYY, ZBRA, VONV, VOX, VTEB,

GSG, CL, TER, VXUS, ABC, SYY, ZBRA, VONV, VOX, VTEB, Added Positions: TXN, SPGI, VB, AMT, AGG, VIG, SPYV, HD, BSV, VEA, QUAL, NEE, VO, VWO, SPYG, ZTS, MINT, UNH, ROP, ABT, TJX, COST, UPS, MRK, GPC, VZ, PEP, CRM, RTX, SPSM, PG, ACN, ANTM, V, PAYX, ABBV, PKG, EA, AMGN, VHT, HON, CSCO, KMB, D, SPLG, HUM, IVV, VCSH, MCD, DLR, VEU, AMD, SO, IWD, IJR, FMB, EFA, NVDA, SQ, PYPL, TSLA,

TXN, SPGI, VB, AMT, AGG, VIG, SPYV, HD, BSV, VEA, QUAL, NEE, VO, VWO, SPYG, ZTS, MINT, UNH, ROP, ABT, TJX, COST, UPS, MRK, GPC, VZ, PEP, CRM, RTX, SPSM, PG, ACN, ANTM, V, PAYX, ABBV, PKG, EA, AMGN, VHT, HON, CSCO, KMB, D, SPLG, HUM, IVV, VCSH, MCD, DLR, VEU, AMD, SO, IWD, IJR, FMB, EFA, NVDA, SQ, PYPL, TSLA, Reduced Positions: INTC, DIS, BAX, BRK.B, TSM, AZN, WMB, AAPL, JPM, VNQ, GOOGL, C, IWF, T, GS, XOM, STZ, VYM, CB, CAT, MA, PM, WM, APD, GOOG, FDL, ALL, TRV, RCL, MO, LQD, SPTM, LMT, CVX, VV, VONG, VUG, CVS, VTI, VIGI, EPD, VTV, VT, XLK, VGT, VDC, VDE, JPST, MUB, QQQ, SPMD, VCR, GIS, AEP, AMAT, TFC, BLK, BA, BMY, KO, ED, INGR, DUK, EMR, DNP, MDLZ, LOW, MFC, MCK, MDT, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, ROST, USB, VLO,

INTC, DIS, BAX, BRK.B, TSM, AZN, WMB, AAPL, JPM, VNQ, GOOGL, C, IWF, T, GS, XOM, STZ, VYM, CB, CAT, MA, PM, WM, APD, GOOG, FDL, ALL, TRV, RCL, MO, LQD, SPTM, LMT, CVX, VV, VONG, VUG, CVS, VTI, VIGI, EPD, VTV, VT, XLK, VGT, VDC, VDE, JPST, MUB, QQQ, SPMD, VCR, GIS, AEP, AMAT, TFC, BLK, BA, BMY, KO, ED, INGR, DUK, EMR, DNP, MDLZ, LOW, MFC, MCK, MDT, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, ROST, USB, VLO, Sold Out: VTRS, EXC, GPN, WPC, PAYC, GLD, TIP,

Investment company Doyle Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Baxter International Inc, Viatris Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doyle Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Doyle Wealth Management owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Doyle Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doyle+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,343 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,706 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,146 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 203,281 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 175,686 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $120.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1726.60%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 74,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1155.38%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 64,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 241,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $339.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 78.56%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 42,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.19%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 71,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 94.36%. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 5,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 71.11%. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 1,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 26.56%. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 11,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.