Doyle Wealth Management Buys Texas Instruments Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Baxter International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Doyle Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Baxter International Inc, Viatris Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doyle Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Doyle Wealth Management owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Doyle Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doyle+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Doyle Wealth Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,343 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,706 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,146 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 203,281 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 175,686 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Doyle Wealth Management initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $120.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 1726.60%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 74,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1155.38%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 34,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 64,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 241,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Doyle Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $339.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Doyle Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 78.56%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 42,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 37.19%. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 71,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 94.36%. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 5,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 71.11%. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 30.23%. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $240.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 1,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 26.56%. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Doyle Wealth Management still held 11,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.



