Siena Capital Management, LLC Buys Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Northwest Indiana Bancorp, American Business Bank, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc

New Purchases: NWIN, AMBZ, ARBV,

NWIN, AMBZ, ARBV, Added Positions: BRBS, CNND, CRSB,

BRBS, CNND, CRSB, Reduced Positions: CALB, FCNCB, FGFH, HLAN, FSRL, FBTT, MFGI, IOFB, FNRN,

CALB, FCNCB, FGFH, HLAN, FSRL, FBTT, MFGI, IOFB, FNRN, Sold Out: RF, ZION, BAYK,

Investment company Siena Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Northwest Indiana Bancorp, American Business Bank, American Riviera Bank, sells Regions Financial Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc, California Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siena Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Siena Capital Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 22,458 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 265,369 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northwest Indiana Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.1 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $40.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Business Bank. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Riviera Bank. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $18.5, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 504,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.