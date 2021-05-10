Logo
Siena Capital Management, LLC Buys Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Northwest Indiana Bancorp, American Business Bank, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Siena Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Northwest Indiana Bancorp, American Business Bank, American Riviera Bank, sells Regions Financial Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc, California Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siena Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Siena Capital Management, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Siena Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/siena+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Siena Capital Management, LLC
  1. First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 22,458 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  2. Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
  4. First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 265,369 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Northwest Indiana Bancorp (NWIN)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Northwest Indiana Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.1 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $40.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Business Bank (AMBZ)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Business Bank. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Riviera Bank (ARBV)

Siena Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Riviera Bank. The purchase prices were between $15.84 and $18.5, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Siena Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 504,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Sold Out: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46.

Sold Out: Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (BAYK)

Siena Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Siena Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

