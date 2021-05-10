Logo
Capital Square, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Aflac Inc, adidas AG

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Square, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Aflac Inc, adidas AG, Essex Property Trust Inc, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Square, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Square, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Square, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+square%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Square, LLC
  1. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 47,135 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,920 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 38,463 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85%
  4. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 292,843 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 948 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $157.84, with an estimated average price of $143.62. The stock is now traded at around $157.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $122.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.83 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $172.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 12,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 101.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 67.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: adidas AG (ADDYY)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in adidas AG. The sale prices were between $155.32 and $181.07, with an estimated average price of $171.15.

Sold Out: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $100.37, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.



