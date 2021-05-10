Capital Square, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Aflac Inc, adidas AG

New Purchases: SCHG, CCI, PSB, JCOM, VIG, SAFM,

Investment company Capital Square, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, Aflac Inc, adidas AG, Essex Property Trust Inc, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Square, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Square, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 47,135 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,920 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 38,463 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.85% New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 292,843 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 948 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $157.84, with an estimated average price of $143.62. The stock is now traded at around $157.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $122.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.83 and $164.2, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $172.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 12,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 101.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 67.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 113.90%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in adidas AG. The sale prices were between $155.32 and $181.07, with an estimated average price of $171.15.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $100.37, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.