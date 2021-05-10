Logo
Travelers Contributed Nearly $23 Million to Charity in 2020

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today released its annual Community+Report, announcing 2020 charitable contributions of nearly $23 million. This brings the companys total giving over the past decade to approximately $225 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005490/en/

Chart showing the breakdown of Travelers' 2020 community giving. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Chart showing the breakdown of Travelers' 2020 community giving. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Taking care of our communities is fundamental to who we are, and thats even more apparent in times of crises, said Marlene Ibsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Travelers Foundation and Vice President of Community Relations at Travelers. Our charitable support over the past year not only focused on longstanding partnerships related to education, community development and the arts but also addressed a range of challenges that affected the neighborhoods where we live and work.



Travelers 2020 giving included more than %245+million to COVID-19 relief efforts and %241+million to advance racial equity across the United States. Additional highlights include:





  • Nearly $5 million went to organizations focused on supporting educational initiatives.





  • More than 90 students received a direct scholarship or stipend through the companys signature education program, Travelers EDGE (Empowering Dreams for Graduation and Employment), to assist them as they worked toward earning bachelors degrees.





  • More than 650 representatives from women-, minority- and veteran-owned small businesses attended free workshops and webinars through the companys Small Business Risk Education program.





  • Nearly 80 homes were rebuilt to FORTIFIED standards in the United States through a partnership with the disaster resilience and recovery organization SBP.





  • More than $2 million was provided to organizations that create culturally enriched communities, including more than $300,000 in COVID-19 emergency grants to help nonprofits focused on the arts in Connecticut and Minnesota.





  • More than 60,000 meals and 20,000 pounds of beef were donated to help families in need across Connecticut.





To read the full report and for more information about Travelers community support, please visit Travelers.com%2Fcommunity.



About Travelers



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005490/en/

