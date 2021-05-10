Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the ChemoCentryx, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the ChemoCentryx, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) common stock between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). The case is captioned Homyk v. ChemoCentryx, Inc.,No. 21-cv-03343, and is assigned to Judge Jon S. Tigar. The ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit charges ChemoCentryx and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased ChemoCentryx common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit. An investors ability to share in any potential future recovery of the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than July 6, 2021.



ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new medications targeting inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. ChemoCentryxs lead drug candidate is avacopan, which ChemoCentryx describes as a potential first-in-class, orally-administered molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in the treatment of ANCA vasculitis. After the market closed on November 25, 2019, ChemoCentryx announced Positive Topline Data from Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial Demonstrating Avacopans Superiority Over Standard of Care in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis. In this announcement, ChemoCentryx stated that the ADVOCATE Phase III Trial met both of its primary endpoints, and that [t]he topline safety results revealed an acceptable safety profile in this serious and life-threatening disease. Over the next several months, defendants continued to repeatedly laud the results of the ADVOCATE Phase III trial, as well as the safety profile of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. On July 9, 2020, ChemoCentryx announced that it had filed its New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan, and on September 17, 2020, the Company announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the NDA for review.



The ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (ii) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (iii) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On May 4, 2021, the FDA published a Briefing Document concerning ChemoCentryxs NDA for avacopan. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that [c]omplexities of the study design, as detailed in the briefing document, raise questions about the interpretability of the data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of [ANCA-associated vasculitides]. The FDA Briefing Document continued that [a]lthough primary efficacy comparisons were statistically significant, the review team has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of these data and the clinical meaningfulness of these results. The FDA also raised serious safety concerns with avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. On this news, the price of ChemoCentryx common stock fell approximately 45%, damaging investors.



With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the $1.210 billion settlement approved earlier this year in In re Valeant Pharm. Intl, Inc. Sec. Litig., No. 3:15-cv-07658-MAS-LHG (D.N.J.), the largest ever securities class action recovery against a pharmaceutical company. ISS Securities Class Action Services reports that Robbins Geller has overseen the distribution of settlement proceeds of nearly $14 billion in over 250 federal securities class action cases since 2010 more than any other law firm in the U.S. The SCAS 2020 Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs firm. Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts and clients as leading lawyers in their areas of practice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005050/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)