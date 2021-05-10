Logo
Brunswick Corporation Launches Virtual Investor Day 2021 Unveiling its "Next Wave" Strategic Plans and Initiatives to Accelerate Growth

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

METTAWA, Ill, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (: BC) today launched its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Brunswick.com. The event, hosted by Brunswicks senior leadership team, unveiled the Next Wave of the Companys strategy describing the next phase of business evolution, products, technologies, unique experiences, and enterprise synergies. Additionally, Brunswick presented more background to its recently increased 2022 EPS guidance of $8.25 to $8.75.

Presenters at the event were: Brunswick CEO, Dave Foulkes; division presidents, Chris Drees, Brett Dibkey, Aine Denari and Brenna Preisser; and CFO, Ryan Gwillim.

Brunswicks Next Wave, which is already in flight, will be defined by distinctive new products and technology-enabled experiences accompanying the broadening consumer appeal of the marine lifestyle, and the unlocking of new and profound synergies across our enterprise, said Foulkes. Building on our formidable marine platform, with our dynamic young leadership team, and with the tailwinds from very strong global retail and wholesale demand, and new younger, more diverse boaters entering the market, we expect our business to go from strength to strength. The Next Wave outlines our belief that we are uniquely well positioned to extend our unassailable leadership position in the marine industry.

Some of the key themes for Brunswicks Next Wave strategy, include:

  • More detail on upcoming products, technologies and experiences arising from the Companys ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared-Access) strategy
  • New products, digital assets and business-models that will drive Brunswicks commitment to engaging a new boating demographic, and to democratizing and elevating the boating experience
  • Exciting opportunities in new business segments in the marine industry and beyond
  • Background on the Companys updated 2022 Strategic Plan targets highlighting the sustainable nature of Brunswicks growth

To view Brunswicks 2021 Investor Day presentation and transcripts, visit https://www.brunswick.com/investors.

Investors and analysts will also be able to listen to and have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session with the above speakers from Noon-1pm CDT on May 17, 2021. Those participants who would like to ask a question can dial 877-900-9524 (toll-free) or 412-902-0029 (toll). No password needed. A transcript of the Q&A session will be made available on Brunswick.com by May 20, 2021.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available until August 15, 2021 by calling 877-660-6853, Access ID: 13719350.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporations leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land N Sea, BLA, Paynes Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon
Vice President  Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
