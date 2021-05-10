Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Screen Media Acquires International Rights to Moonstone Entertainment Film Catalog

COS COB, Conn., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Screen Media has acquired international rights to a substantial part of the Moonstone Entertainment Library with a 10-year exclusive deal. Deal will include titles from Noah Baumbach, Timothy Hutton and Alan Rudolph. Screen Media plans to take the 47 library titles to market right away. The deal, negotiated by Ernst Etchie Stroh on behalf of Moonstone Entertainment and David Fannon and Michael Kosche on behalf of Screen Media, in partnership with MEP, represents the continuation of a long-standing relationship between Screen Media and Moonstone Entertainment.



Established by Etchie Stroh and his wife Yael at the Cannes Film Festival in 1992, Moonstone Entertainment is a leading independent film producer, known for films of high quality and commercial success. Over the years they have produced films including Alan Rudolphs Afterglow starring Nick Nolte, Julie Christie (nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for this role), Lara Flynn Boyle and Jonny Lee Miller; Mr. Jealousy starring Eric Stoltz, Annabella Sciorra and Peter Bogdanovich; Scott Sanders Thick As Thieves starring Alec Baldwin and Michael Jai White; Peter Mastersons Only Thrill starring Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard; Shimon Dotans Diamond Dogs starring Dolph Lundgren; and Timothy Huttons Digging To China starring Kevin Bacon and Evan Rachel Wood.

We are excited to add this new acquisition of commercial titles to our growing catalogue and continue our long-standing relationship with Etchie and Moonstone, said David Fannon, President of Screen Media, EVP of Distribution for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

After decades of successfully working together, I feel that Screen Media is a perfect home for this part of our catalog for the next decade and will give us time to focus on our upcoming productions. I wish David, Michael and the team of Screen Media good luck, added Stroh of Moonstone Entertainment.

