EHang Holdings to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (EHang or the Company) ( EH), the worlds leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present or host meetings with institutional investors at the following virtual investor conferences.

  • May 12, 2021, the Inaugural Morgan Stanley eVTOL/UAM Summit with a Fireside Chat.
  • May 18, 2021, the Needham 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference.
  • May 27, 2021, the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2021.
  • May 28, 2021, the Morgan Stanley Flagship Virtual China Summit.
  • June 1, 2021, the Goldman Sachs Asia Spotlight Symposium.
  • June 22, 2021, the Credit Suisse Mobility Start-up Forum.

Attendance for the above conferences is by invitation only for clients of each bank. Interested investors should contact the banks respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one/group meetings.

More event information can be found on EHang Investor Relations website at https://ir.ehang.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About EHang
EHang ( EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will, expects, anticipates, aims, future, intends, plans, believes, estimates, likely to and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Investor Contact: [email protected]
In the U.S.: [email protected]
In China: [email protected]

