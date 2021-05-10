Logo
Parsons Names Jason Yaley as Chief Communications Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) has named Jason Yaley as the companys new chief communications officer, effective May 17. Yaley joins Parsons from Advanced Concepts and Technologies International (ACT I), where he served as chief management officer. He will report to Carey Smith, Parsons president and chief operating officer.

Jasons experience as a public and private-sector communications leader with proven results in executing global corporate communications and employee engagement programs will continue elevating Parsons brand awareness, and advance our role as an employer of choice, said Smith. His leadership, strategic thinking, and mission-focused approach is invaluable as we continue the companys growth.

Throughout his career Yaley has led alliances, regulatory campaigns, brand awareness programs, and crisis communication efforts with government, nonprofit, and trade association stakeholders, and advised top public and private-sector leaders on executive positioning, strategic engagement, thought leadership, and organizational management.

Im thrilled to be joining Parsons, said Yaley. Every day, over 15,000 Parsons employees go to work in 30 countries with one goal: delivering a better world. Together with the award-winning Parsons Communications team, I look forward to highlighting all that our incredible workforce does to deliver innovative solutions in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, and to make the world safer, healthier, and more connected.

Prior to ACT I, Yaley served as vice president of membership and strategic development and assistant vice president of communications with the Aerospace Industries Association, where he led communication programming and supply chain initiatives on behalf of the United States aerospace and defense industry. He previously served as a career civilian inside the Department of Defense, most recently as the special assistant to the Air Force Chief of Staff, and on the staffs of the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Headquarters Air Force, and Air Combat Command.

Yaley holds a master of public administration and certificate of advanced study in security studies, both from The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, along with bachelors degrees in international relations and political science from Syracuse.

To learn more about Parsons leadership team, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/about/leadership/

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how were making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+ 1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

