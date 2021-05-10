AIG Named One of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity for the 4th Consecutive Year





For the fourth consecutive year, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) has been named one of DiversityIncs Top 50 Companies for Diversity, the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America.









AIG President & Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino said: We are proud to receive this recognition for the progress we are making to advance all forms of diversity across our organization; however, our work is not done. We remain committed to taking actions that will result in lasting, meaningful outcomes for our colleagues and communities. AIG will be a company of action in our pursuit of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.









The list, derived from survey submissions of companies with a minimum 750 employees in the U.S., reflects DiversityIncs evaluation of performance in six key areas of diversity and inclusion management: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.









AIG Chief Diversity Officer Ronald Reeves said: AIGs commitment to stand as allies with our colleagues and in our communities is unwavering. We continue to expand our efforts toward shaping an inclusive workplace where everyone belongs and has opportunities for growth and advancement.









For more information about DiversityInc and its efforts to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diversityinc.com%2Fabout-diversityinc.









