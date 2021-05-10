Hayward Holdings Launches Eco-Friendly HydraPure® Pool Sanitizer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hayward Holdings Launches Eco-Friendly HydraPure® Pool Sanitizer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today the launch of HydraPure, a pool water sanitization system that harnesses the power of advanced oxidation process (AOP) to deliver a cleaner, safer, more eco-friendly pool experience while reducing chlorine usage.



HydraPure is the latest addition to Haywards expansive lineup of innovative and environmentally friendly products that also includes integrated smart pool automation technology. The HydraPure system works with existing chlorination or salt chlorination systems, substantially reducing the amount of chlorine needed for safe sanitization. Chlorine is currently affected by a widespread supply shortage, which has resulted in escalating prices for essential chemicals for pool owners this season.



Homeowners across the globe are increasingly investing in their outdoor spaces and the pool is often the centerpiece of the backyard, said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. Were pleased to bring to market an innovative, eco-friendly product that offers pool owners the opportunity to reduce their need for chlorine, which is in short supply this season due to heavy demand and other factors.



Swimming offers a multitude of physical and mental health benefits without taxing the body like other forms of aerobic exercise, continued Holleran. Were dedicated to making sure pool water offers the safest environment to enjoy all the health benefits of swimming.



Hayward Extends Sponsorship of Champion Swimmer Kathleen Baker



Hayward proudly announces the extension of its sponsorship of professional swimmer, 2016 Olympic Champion, and 2018 World Record holder, Kathleen Baker, during her quest to compete in the 2021 Tokyo event.



A motivational speaker and national spokesperson for the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, Bakers partnership with Haywards lineup of sanitization systems, saltwater pool systems, and products is especially personal as a Crohns sufferer, which increases her need for superior quality pool water. HydraPures powerful AOP system enhances water safety and reduces swimmers exposure to potentially harmful chlorine byproducts and contaminants that can cause skin and eye irritation, discolored hair and swimsuits, and illness.



For more information about HydraPure, visit hayward.com%2Fhydrapure. And for more information on Hayward, please visit hayward-pool.com.



*Destroys 99.9% of chlorine-resistant microorganisms up to 80 GPM, with a reduced level above 80 GPM.



About Hayward Holdings, Inc.



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin, CAT Controllers, HCP Pumps and Saline C Series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005244/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)