Hayward Holdings Launches Eco-Friendly HydraPure® Pool Sanitizer





Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today the launch of HydraPure, a pool water sanitization system that harnesses the power of advanced oxidation process (AOP) to deliver a cleaner, safer, more eco-friendly pool experience while reducing chlorine usage.









HydraPure is the latest addition to Haywards expansive lineup of innovative and environmentally friendly products that also includes integrated smart pool automation technology. The HydraPure system works with existing chlorination or salt chlorination systems, substantially reducing the amount of chlorine needed for safe sanitization. Chlorine is currently affected by a widespread supply shortage, which has resulted in escalating prices for essential chemicals for pool owners this season.









Homeowners across the globe are increasingly investing in their outdoor spaces and the pool is often the centerpiece of the backyard, said Kevin Holleran, CEO of Hayward. Were pleased to bring to market an innovative, eco-friendly product that offers pool owners the opportunity to reduce their need for chlorine, which is in short supply this season due to heavy demand and other factors.









Swimming offers a multitude of physical and mental health benefits without taxing the body like other forms of aerobic exercise, continued Holleran. Were dedicated to making sure pool water offers the safest environment to enjoy all the health benefits of swimming.









Hayward Extends Sponsorship of Champion Swimmer Kathleen Baker









Hayward proudly announces the extension of its sponsorship of professional swimmer, 2016 Olympic Champion, and 2018 World Record holder, Kathleen Baker, during her quest to compete in the 2021 Tokyo event.









A motivational speaker and national spokesperson for the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, Bakers partnership with Haywards lineup of sanitization systems, saltwater pool systems, and products is especially personal as a Crohns sufferer, which increases her need for superior quality pool water. HydraPures powerful AOP system enhances water safety and reduces swimmers exposure to potentially harmful chlorine byproducts and contaminants that can cause skin and eye irritation, discolored hair and swimsuits, and illness.









For more information about HydraPure, visit hayward.com%2Fhydrapure. And for more information on Hayward, please visit hayward-pool.com.









*Destroys 99.9% of chlorine-resistant microorganisms up to 80 GPM, with a reduced level above 80 GPM.









About Hayward Holdings, Inc.









Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac, AquaRite, ColorLogic, Navigator, OmniLogic, OmniHub, TriStar, Super Pump, TurboCell, pHin, CAT Controllers, HCP Pumps and Saline C Series.





