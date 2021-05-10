Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community





Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will participate in the following virtual events for the financial community.









Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference





Thursday, May 13, 2021









J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





Tuesday, May 25, 2021









Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit





Tuesday, June 8, 2021









Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainability Futures Conference





Wednesday, June 9, 2021









BofA Hydrogen Conference, Evaluating Every Color of the Hydrogen Rainbow





Wednesday, June 23, 2021









J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference





Wednesday, June 23, 2021









About Bloom Energy









Bloom Energys mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The companys product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Blooms customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.





