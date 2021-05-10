Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) will participate in the following virtual events for the financial community.
Credit Suisse Renewables and Utilities Conference
Thursday, May 13, 2021
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainability Futures Conference
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
BofA Hydrogen Conference, Evaluating Every Color of the Hydrogen Rainbow
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energys mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The companys product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Blooms customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.
