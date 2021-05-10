Wish to Attend J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference





Wish (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the worlds largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, announced today its participation at J.P. Morgans 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.









On Monday, May 24, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET, a live audio webcast of the fireside chat with Wish management will be available through the Investor+Calendar section of Wishs corporate website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wish.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days.









About Wish









Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 100 countries to more than half a million merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish+mobile+app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005047/en/