Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast





Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter after the Market closes on Monday, May 17, 2021.









Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern that day to discuss the Companys results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Companys website, www.parkcitygroup.com.









Participant Dial-In Numbers:





Date: Monday, May 17th





Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 P.M. PT)





TOLL-FREE 1-877-300-8521





TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6026





Conference ID: 10156464









Replay Dial-In Numbers:





TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921





TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671





From: 5/17/21 @ 7:15 P.M. Eastern Time





To: 6/17/21 @ 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time





Replay Pin Number: 10156464









About Park City Group:









Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.





