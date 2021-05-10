Logo
New Division Leaders Appointed Within AXIS Re

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (

NYSE:AXS, Financial), today announced appointments within the Reinsurance leadership team, creating a new division for Property Reinsurance and simplifying the overall structure. These enhancements align with the priority that AXIS Re places on delivering strong expertise and an engaging client experience.



The appointments include:



Ann Haugh President, Global Property Division


Ms. Haugh, who previously served as President of Global Markets, has been appointed President of the newly formed Global Property division. In this role, Ms. Haugh will be responsible for leading property underwriting on a global basis.



Andy Hottinger President, International Division


AXIS Re will combine the EMEA LatAm and Asia Pacific Divisions into a single International Division, led by Mr. Hottinger. Les Loh will continue in his role as President of Asia Pacific, and lead the market, reporting to Mr. Hottinger.



Jonathan Gray President, Specialties Division


Mr. Gray has been promoted to President of the Specialties Division, formerly the Global Markets division. In this role, he will lead Specialty lines on a global basis, which include Agriculture, Aviation, Credit & Surety, Marine, and Mortgage. Mr. Gray will now report to Steve Arora, AXIS Re Chief Executive Officer, and join the Reinsurance Leadership Team. Previously, Mr. Gray had served as Head of Lloyds for AXIS Re.



Jason Busti President, North America Division


Mr. Busti will continue to lead the North America Division, with additional responsibility of leading the AXIS Re Strategic Partners client initiative.



These adjustments enable us to continue to adapt to market conditions, while furthering our commitment to delivering strong expertise and an engaging client experience. Ann, Andy, Jon, and Jason are proven leaders who bring the right mix of underwriting expertise and leadership to our team. What continues to drive our success is smart underwriting, combined with a winning spirit. We focus on strong expertise, portfolio optimization, leading capabilities, the client experience, and the engagement of our people, said Mr. Arora.



The appointments are effective July 1.



About AXIS Capital


AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 of $5.2 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.



Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005208/en/

