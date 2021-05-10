8x8 Delivers Industry-First Cloud Phone and Contact Center Solution for Multinational Organizations in China





8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that the 8x8 integrated unified+communications and contact+center product is the industrys first cloud phone and customer engagement solution to support multinational enterprises operating in Mainland China. In partnership with China Mobile International, the 8x8 Global+ReachTM expansion provides global organizations in China with the highest quality of service and reliability, streamlined deployment and management, and access to local numbers. Delivered through the companys new China data center, 8x8 eliminates the complexity and costs associated with deploying and maintaining third-party gateways to connect local users to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) in China.









In a statement from China Mobile International, the overseas subsidiary of China Mobile, Multinational companies have traditionally relied upon the combination of costly local-hosted gateways and VPNs to allow China-based offices and employees to communicate inside and outside of China. These solutions caused reliability, security, quality and cost concerns, especially for in-country calling over Chinas public telephone network. Our partnership enables 8x8 to offer these organizations a differentiated, fully compliant and high-quality service in China for all of their domestic and international business communications.









Removing Cost and Complexity at a Global Scale









8x8s Global Reach expansion into China enables organizations to rapidly add enterprise-grade PSTN connectivity and local direct inward dial (DID) numbers in China while offering full PSTN+replacement+services+and+global+calling+plans in 43 countries with unlimited global calling plans to up to 47 countries.









For multinational organizations, implementing a global communications and customer engagement strategy can be remarkably difficult to execute, due to the complexities of managing infrastructure, requirements and regulations in each country of operation, especially in critical markets like China, said Lynda Stadtmueller, Research Vice President & Practice Lead, Information & Communications Technology, at Frost & Sullivan. Multinationals will welcome 8x8s recent announcement of the expansion of its cloud-based contact center and communications solution into Mainland China. For the first time, companies can serve all their customers, employees, and partners in China and around the world with the same high-quality communications, contact center, and analytics services.









8x8's patented Global Reach technology ensures the highest voice quality and reliability in the cloud, leveraging big data and machine learning technologies to route calls automatically to the nearest data center, delivering crystal clear audio and video connections, superior call quality and conversations that sound and feel natural. The new Shanghai data center announced today now brings the total number to 35 regions worldwide where 8x8 operates data centers to provide seamless global connectivity and high availability. With customers operating in more than 175 countries, 8x8 offers full PSTN support in 43 countries, unlimited calling plans to up to 47 countries, and DID and toll free numbers in more than 120 countries.









In todays global economy, multinationals need to ensure their offices and employees around the world have access to the same communications, collaboration and customer engagement capabilities as they shift to a hybrid work model, said Meghan Keough, Global Vice President of Product Marketing at 8x8, Inc. Now organizations operating in China can utilize the industrys first cloud phone solution to provide cost-effective, enterprise-grade voice quality and reliability, which is critical for meeting employee and customer experience requirements at both a local and international scale.









About 8x8, Inc.









8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.









8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005230/en/