Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum





Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL, Financial) Chief Technology Officer, Patricia Verduin, and Chief Investor Relations Officer, John Faucher, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 18, 2021at 12:10 pm ET.









Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgates website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgates website.









Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Toms of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hills Science Diet and Hills Prescription Diet.





