Greater Flexibility and Growth Potential Offered by Lincoln Financial Group's Indexed Universal Life Policy Enhancements

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Lincoln Financial Group today announced enhancements to its Indexed Universal Life insurance products, to provide even greater investment flexibility and increased cash value growth potential that can be accessed for lifes changing needs. The enhancements include the introduction of the Fidelity AIM Dividend Indexed Account with a fixed bonus, and integration of changes to the Internal Revenue Code to create greater consumer value when using the policies as a tax-deferred accumulation solution.



Indexed Universal Life (IUL) products offer clients the opportunity to invest in the market with a level of protection for those concerned with market swings, said Stafford Thompson, Jr., head of Life Product Management for Lincoln. With the new Fidelity account and integration of the changes to the Internal Revenue Code, our IUL products provide clients additional growth potential and choice to help meet their long-term goals.



Expanded Account Options



Lincoln has added a second Fidelity AIM Dividend Indexed Account to its Lincoln WealthAccumulate 2 IUL (2020) policies, designed for clients seeking death benefit protection plus opportunities for significant cash value growth, and Lincoln WealthPreserve 2 IUL (2020) policies for clients looking for growth potential, but with longer-term, guaranteed death benefit protection. The Fidelity indexes employ a dynamic allocation approach that blends the characteristics of high dividend stocks with the safety of U.S. Treasuries to help deliver a steadier investment experience over time.



With the new uncapped Fidelity account, in addition to the return clients can earn from market performance, the fixed bonus provides guaranteed growth regardless of whether the market is up or down. For those concerned with market volatility, the new account also provides a 0% floor to protect against market loss.



Over ones lifetime, financial goals change so its important that your life insurance coverage keeps pace, said Andy Bucklee, head of Life and Executive Benefits Distribution for Lincoln. With the enhancements to our two IUL products, financial professionals have even more flexibility to help clients meet needs beyond a death benefit and provide the opportunity to address planning challenges such as taxes, market volatility and retirement income.



WealthAccumulate 2customers can now chose from six indexed accounts with different levels of growth potential and downside protection, while WealthPreserve 2policyholders can choose from five accounts. Clients can select one indexed account, or a combination, with the flexibility to make changes based on evolving needs or market conditions.



Integration of Internal Revenue Code Changes



WealthAccumulate 2 and WealthPreserve 2 reflect changes enacted in January to sections 7702 and 7702A of the Internal Revenue Code, which determine whether a contract is treated as life insurance for income tax purposes. With the integration of these changes into the two products, policy owners can put more cash into their policy on a tax-advantaged basis resulting in greater and more efficient accumulation potential.



To learn more about Lincoln WealthAccumulate 2 IUL (2020), %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Eclick+here%3C%2Fspan%3E. To learn more about Lincoln WealthPreserve 2 IUL (2020), %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Eclick+here%3C%2Fspan%3E.



About Lincoln Financial Group



Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (

NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweeks Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ewww.LincolnFinancial.com%3C%2Fspan%3E. Follow us on %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EFacebook%3C%2Fspan%3E, %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3ETwitter%3C%2Fspan%3E, LinkedIn, and %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EInstagram%3C%2Fspan%3E. Sign up for email alerts at %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ehttp%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com%3C%2Fspan%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005539/en/

