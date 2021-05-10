FedEx Awards More Than $250,000 to Winners of the Ninth Annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest





FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that Equine+Amnio+Solutions a Texas based veterinary pharmaceutical company, is the grand prize winner of its ninth annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. Equine Amnio Solutions (EAS) will receive a $50,000 grant, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office print and business services to use in the companys mission to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines.









This has been an extraordinarily tough year on small business owners, which is why its so critical that FedEx continues to champion and support these entrepreneurs, said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx. We love to see small businesses thrive, and we are incredibly proud when we can help play a role in that success.









The Equine Amnio Solutions story began thanks to the co-founders love of horses, via their daughter. Ginger and Ray Johnson are longtime entrepreneurs who brought EAS to market because they have a passion for improving the lives of these animals and the humans who care for them. They plan to use the funds for ongoing clinical studies in tandem with their research and development program to launch a new product for canine use.









We are honored to be named the 2021 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Grand Prize Winner, said Ginger Johnson, Equine Amnio Solutions co-founder. RenoV is an advancement in regenerative medicine for equine use, and we are thrilled at the thought of helping more animals stay healthy.









Voters selected KC+Cattle+Company of Weston, Missouri as the 2nd place winner as well as the Veteran-Owned Business Honoree. As a former member of 1st Ranger Battalion, owner Patrick Montgomerys goal is to bring the lessons learned during his time in the military to his practices in agriculture and continue to hire veterans in all aspects of his company. KC Cattle Company will receive a $30,000 grant as well as a $5,000 credit in FedEx Office Services.









Additionally, FedEx will award each of the following 10 businesses that came in 3rd place a $15,000 grant and $1,000 in FedEx Office print and business services: (listed in alphabetical order)









Browndages also received the Entrepreneur Choice Award Winner, a distinction bestowed by the FedEx+Entrepreneur+Advisory+Board, which is comprised of former grant winners and small business owners from around the country.









New this year, the top 100 finalists received access to one-on-one financial coaching provided by Accion+Opportunity+Fund, a nonprofit small business lender, to help them overcome business challenges they are facing and access additional resources to support their success. They also received free attendance to the Initiative+for+a+Competitive+Inner+City%26rsquo%3Bs+National+Conference+%28I.C.I.C.%29, as well as access to up to three webinars on the ICIC platform, and mentor matching with SCORE, a non-profit providing education and mentorship to entrepreneurs.









The 2021 contest garnered more than 8,300 entries from candidates across the United States and more than a million votes. Over the past nine years, more than 50,000 businesses have entered the contest in the United States alone. FedEx has awarded more than $1.3 million total in grant money and printing credits combined since the contests inception.









About FedEx Corp.









FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $79 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.





